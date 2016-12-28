As Ottawa rings in 2017, which kicks off a year-long celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, a slew of road closures will be in effect in the downtown core.

The City of Ottawa recommends using public transit, which will be free from 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Road Closures

The Alexandra Interprovincial Bridge will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to the City of Ottawa`s website. That includes:

The bridge and its pedestrian boardwalk, from Mackenzie Avenue in Ottawa to Laurier Street in Gatineau.

​The Laurier Street on-ramp in Gatineau to the bridge.

The Laurier Street sidewalk in Gatineau, between the Canadian History Museum and the bridge.

St. Patrick Street in Ottawa, between Mackenzie Avenue and the bridge.

Murray Street in Ottawa, between Mackenzie Avenue and the bridge.

Lady Grey Drive in Ottawa, between the Ottawa Rowing Club and the National Gallery of Canada.

The Rideau Canal's Ottawa Locks will be closed from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan 1. That includes:

The Valiants Memorial staircase on Elgin Street.

Under the Plaza Bridge on Elgin Street.

The Dufferin staircase on Wellington Street.

The Mackenzie King Bridge* and its sidewalks will be closed from from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, between Elgin Street and Nicholas/Waller Street. That includes:

The staircases at Confederation Park, Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.

The Nicholas Street southbound on-ramps.

*OC Transpo customers can catch their buses on Albert or Slater streets and at Laurier Station.

Ottawa road closures from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1:

Elgin Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street. (The Lord Elgin Hotel will be accessible on Elgin Street southbound via Slater Street.)

Queen Street, between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street.

Elgin Street northbound through lane.

Wellington/Rideau Street, eastbound between Bank Street and Sussex Drive.

Wellington/Rideau Street, westbound between the Château Laurier entrance (Elgin Street) and Bank Street.

O'Connor Street, between Wellington Street and Albert Street.

Metcalfe Street, between Wellington Street and Albert Street.

Queen Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.

Sparks Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.

Ottawa road closures from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31:

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, from Somerset Street to Elgin Street.

Elgin Street eastbound-turning lane onto Laurier Street.

Laurier Avenue between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.

Ottawa road closures from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1:

Metcalfe Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street.

O'Connor Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street.

Slater Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.

Albert Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.

Road closures from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Dec. 31:

Mackenzie Avenue in Ottawa, between Murray Street and the Château Laurier parking lot entrance.

Laurier Street in Gatineau, between Des Allumettières Boulevard and Papineau Street.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 from Fifth Avenue to Preston Street for the annual New Year's Eve Resolution Run.