As Ottawa rings in 2017, which kicks off a year-long celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, a slew of road closures will be in effect in the downtown core.
The City of Ottawa recommends using public transit, which will be free from 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Road Closures
The Alexandra Interprovincial Bridge will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to the City of Ottawa`s website. That includes:
- The bridge and its pedestrian boardwalk, from Mackenzie Avenue in Ottawa to Laurier Street in Gatineau.
- The Laurier Street on-ramp in Gatineau to the bridge.
- The Laurier Street sidewalk in Gatineau, between the Canadian History Museum and the bridge.
- St. Patrick Street in Ottawa, between Mackenzie Avenue and the bridge.
- Murray Street in Ottawa, between Mackenzie Avenue and the bridge.
- Lady Grey Drive in Ottawa, between the Ottawa Rowing Club and the National Gallery of Canada.
The Rideau Canal's Ottawa Locks will be closed from 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan 1. That includes:
- The Valiants Memorial staircase on Elgin Street.
- Under the Plaza Bridge on Elgin Street.
- The Dufferin staircase on Wellington Street.
The Mackenzie King Bridge* and its sidewalks will be closed from from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, between Elgin Street and Nicholas/Waller Street. That includes:
- The staircases at Confederation Park, Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.
- The Nicholas Street southbound on-ramps.
*OC Transpo customers can catch their buses on Albert or Slater streets and at Laurier Station.
Ottawa road closures from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1:
- Elgin Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street. (The Lord Elgin Hotel will be accessible on Elgin Street southbound via Slater Street.)
- Queen Street, between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street.
- Elgin Street northbound through lane.
- Wellington/Rideau Street, eastbound between Bank Street and Sussex Drive.
- Wellington/Rideau Street, westbound between the Château Laurier entrance (Elgin Street) and Bank Street.
- O'Connor Street, between Wellington Street and Albert Street.
- Metcalfe Street, between Wellington Street and Albert Street.
- Queen Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.
- Sparks Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.
Ottawa road closures from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 31:
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, from Somerset Street to Elgin Street.
- Elgin Street eastbound-turning lane onto Laurier Street.
- Laurier Avenue between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street.
Ottawa road closures from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1:
- Metcalfe Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street.
- O'Connor Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street.
- Slater Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.
- Albert Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street.
Road closures from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Dec. 31:
- Mackenzie Avenue in Ottawa, between Murray Street and the Château Laurier parking lot entrance.
- Laurier Street in Gatineau, between Des Allumettières Boulevard and Papineau Street.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 from Fifth Avenue to Preston Street for the annual New Year's Eve Resolution Run.