The Ottawa Police Service is bracing for bigger crowds in downtown Ottawa this New Year's Eve as we kick off Canada's 150th birthday — and beefing up security in response to threats of terrorism seen in various parts of the world in 2016.

"We're taking security precautions in regards to the terrorism threat that's occurring throughout the world," Insp. Murray Knowles, from the emergency operations division, said Friday on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning. "We're alert — we're not alarmed — but we're taking those precautions,"

Tents and fences are in place on Parliament Hill in advance of the 2016 New Year's Eve celebration. (Chloé Fedio/CBC)

Security measures include many road closures in the downtown core, some physically blocked off with jersey barriers, beginning as early as 8 a.m. on December 31 and ending as late as 2 a.m. on January 1. Expect a high police presence, Knowles said.

"We'll be dressed in our fluorescent green and fluorescent yellow. You will see some rifles, which is no strange sight here in Ottawa since Oct. 22, 2014," he said, referring to the fatal shooting of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial, followed by the shooting of the armed attacker in Centre Block.

There will also be bag searches and personal searches for those attending the party on Parliament Hill.

Knowles said his force is working closely with the RCMP to implement "different layers" of security to ensure a smooth kickoff to 2017.

The celebration on Parliament Hill starts at 7 p.m. with live music from Radio Radio, Brett Kissel and Carly Rae Jepsen, followed by two rounds of fireworks — at 8:17 p.m. (a.k.a. 20:17) and midnight.

There's also a family party at Ottawa City Hall, which features the lighting of the five-metre high 2017 cauldron in Marion Dewar Plaza, and, of course, skating at the Rink of Dreams. That starts at 5:30 p.m.