As the year comes to a close and we ring in 2017, we'll also faced with some changed. From transit to tourism, here are some new things you should be aware of starting January 1.

Transit

OC Transpo's annual fare hike goes into effect on New Year's Day. The express lines will now be classified as regular routes and there will only be one rate for all monthly passes. If you have an express pass, you'll need to trade it in by January 1.

The cash fare for adults and youth aged 13 and up has been lowered to $3.40, but the Presto card payments will be raised to $3.35. The youth pass will be eligible for anyone between the ages six and 19, replacing student cards. The full changes can be found on the OC Transpo website.

Tourism

Canada's upcoming 150th birthday will soon celebrated in parks across the county thanks to the Parks Canada Discovery Passes.



A ticket for 365 days of adventure, these passes give the holders free, year-long admission to any national park, historic site or marine conservation area across the country.



Passes can be Passes can be ordered online via Parks Canada.

Gas and heating

Across Ontario, both gasoline and natural gas prices will go up right after you welcome 2017. Due to the recent national climate change agreement, Ontarians will be paying $0.04 more for every litre of gas, and $5 more each month on natural gas heating bills.

Housing

First-time home buyers will catch a break from property taxes starting in the new year. The Ontario government is doubling the refunds available for people moving into their first homes, up to $4,000. Further, there won't be a Land Transfer Tax charge on the first $368,000 of a home's purchase price.