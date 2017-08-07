One man has minor injuries after two motorcycles drove into a ditch in the city's south end Monday morning.

Three motorcycles had been travelling together when two of them drove into the ditch at the Highway 417 westbound off ramp to Anderson Road around 10:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police Const. Guy Prevost said.

Two drivers lost control of their motorcycles and ended up in the ditch at the Highway 417 westbound off ramp at Anderson Road, Monday, August 7, 2017. (Ottawa Paramedics/@OttawaParamedic)

The OPP said one driver, a 40-year-old man from Alberta, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Paramedics said the man suffered a shoulder injury.

No charges have been laid, police said.