Mosquitoes in Ottawa have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Ottawa Public Health.

After trapping and testing the insects, the virus was found for the first time this year.

Health officials say the virus arrived early this year, meaning that the city could see "higher than usual" West Nile activity.

West Nile can cause serious illness if the infection enters the central nervous system, but only in about one per cent of infections. Most cases resemble the flu, with symptoms that can include fever, headache, muscle pain and rashes.

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to get rid of stagnant water on their properties to reduce the number of mosquito eggs. They are also asking residents to wear bug spray when they're outdoors around dawn and dusk.

So far there have been no confirmed cases in Ottawa this year. There were two in 2016.