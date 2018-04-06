That one time a sloth dropped by CBC Ottawa for a visit

Linus the sloth and Mr. Wiggles the dwarf caiman dropped by for a visit with Ottawa Morning radio host Robyn Bresnahan on Friday, and we've got the pictures and video to prove it.

This is Linus. Isn't he cute? This little guy sleeps for about 20 hours a day and his metabolism is so slow that he only defecates about twice a month. (CBC News)

This is Mr. Wiggles, a dwarf caiman. He's smaller than he normally would be because his growth was stunted as a youngster. (CBC News)

Here's Linus getting a little fixated on Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan's necklace. (CBC News)

Here's Linus enjoying some pets from Del Niadzialek, who works at Little Ray's Reptile Zoo. (CBC News)

Del Niadzialek holds Mr. Wiggles. You're braver than we are, Del. (CBC News)

Little Ray's Reptile Zoo and Nature Centre is holding its annual animal exhibit at the Nepean Sportsplex this weekend, if you'd like to see Linus and Mr. Wiggles up close.