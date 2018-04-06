That one time a sloth dropped by CBC Ottawa for a visit
Linus the sloth and Mr. Wiggles the dwarf caiman dropped by for a visit with Ottawa Morning radio host Robyn Bresnahan on Friday, and we've got the pictures and video to prove it.
Linus the sloth and his pal Mr. Wiggles the dwarf caiman visited Ottawa Morning Friday
Linus the sloth and Mr. Wiggles the dwarf caiman dropped by for a visit with Ottawa Morning radio host Robyn Bresnahan on Friday, and we've got the pictures and video to prove it.
Little Ray's Reptile Zoo and Nature Centre is holding its annual animal exhibit at the Nepean Sportsplex this weekend, if you'd like to see Linus and Mr. Wiggles up close.