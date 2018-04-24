Ottawa Police seek help finding missing Indigenous woman

Ottawa Police want the public's help to locate a woman missing since the middle of March.

Maranda Lynn George-Morrisson, 26, was last seen March 15 near Murray Street, and her family is concerned for her safety, police said.

She's described as an Indigenous woman between roughly five-feet-three-inches and five-feet-four-inches tall. She weighs approximately 130 pounds and has long hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo just below her neck with the words, "Not lucky just blessed."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355.