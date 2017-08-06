Ottawa police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Vanier area late Saturday evening.

Brandi Taggart is five-foot-three with a slim build, blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She has a tattoo with the words "Eric" and "Carter."

Taggart was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in the 100 block of Carillon Street in Vanier.

She was wearing a grey, purple and green crop top, black pin-striped Lululemon pants and Under Armour sandals.

Anyone with information about Taggart is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.