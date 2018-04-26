Mounties called in as $110K in gold missing from mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is dealing with another possible theft, this time of nearly $110,000 in gold.

Mint spokesperson Alison Crawford confirmed to CBC News that the gold was discovered missing from the Sussex Drive facility in Ottawa and the RCMP have been called in.

"Last month, as a result of robust internal inventory processes, employees of the Royal Canadian Mint reported a small amount of gold missing from the premises," she said in a statement to CBC.

One employee has been let go since the gold went missing.

"At the conclusion of an internal investigation and administrative review, the mint terminated the employment of one of its staff and asked the RCMP to investigate," Crawford said.

The gold has not been recovered, she said.

Previous heist

In November 2016, former mint employee Leston Lawrence was convicted of smuggling $190,000 worth of gold out of the building and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Lawrence hid small gold nuggets in his rectum and took them to a local gold buyer.

Crawford stressed thefts at the facility are rare.

"Incidents of this nature are very uncommon, especially given the extraordinary volume of precious materials handled at our facilities."

She could not provide more details of what happened in this case.

"With the matter now under police investigation, we will not be making any further comments."

The facility on Sussex Drive creates collector coins, refines gold and serves as the corporation's headquarters.