Bullets fired in the city's Mechanicsville neighbourhood Thursday night struck homes and parked vehicles, Ottawa police said.

Police received calls from residents reporting hearing gunshots around Burnside and Carruthers avenues just after 11:30 p.m. The area is a block from Laroche Park.

Officers found evidence that several shots had been fired in the area, police said.

Homes, vehicles shot in Mechanicsville0:25

No injuries have been reported and nobody is in custody. The investigation continues.

This is Ottawa's ninth shooting of 2018.

Police say anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the Ottawa police app.