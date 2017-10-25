OC Transpo drivers on routes passing through Gatineau will refuse to observe Quebec's controversial religious neutrality law, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday.

In a strongly worded letter to Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard, Watson called Bill 62 "regressive legislation" that discriminates against women.

Critics say the law violates the charter rights of Muslim women who chose to wear a niqab or burka. The bill, which passed last Wednesday, bans the wearing of such face coverings by anyone receiving public services, including public transit.

In his letter dated Tuesday, Watson pointed out that Ottawa residents regularly use public services across the Ottawa River.

"I am saddened that, in doing so, they will not enjoy the same freedoms as they do in Ottawa," Watson wrote.

Watson urges reconsideration of Bill 62

Watson told Couillard OC Transpo workers will not enforce the law. "To be abundantly clear, they will be instructed not to," Watson wrote.

"I sincerely hope that, with the opportunity for reflection, your government will abandon what can only be described as a thinly veiled appeal to populist sentiment, in light of the divisive effects."

The law has also been condemned by the Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, and by civil rights groups..

On Tuesday Quebec Minister of Justice Stéphanie Vallée attempted to quell the fallout over the bill saying its intent isn't to repress women, and said it will only be enforced when removal of a face covering is necessary for communication, identification and security reasons.