Mayor Jim Watson is heading into surgery Wednesday night to have his appendix removed, according to a member of his staff.

In an email to city councillors, Watson's chief of staff Serge Arpin said the mayor chaired the budget portion of Wednesday's council meeting and then left because he was experiencing "significant pain."

Arpin said Watson will be away from City Hall for several days.

Watson was sidelined from his duties for just over four weeks in 2015 after breaking his pelvis in a snowmobile crash.