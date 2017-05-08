Provincial officials will be in Ottawa Tuesday to help residents whose homes have been flooded apply for disaster relief funding, Mayor Jim Watson said Monday, but the city will not declare a state of emergency or ask for military support.

As of Monday morning, 310 homes in Ottawa have been directly affected by flooding and 75 families have been displaced.

Watson said 275 of those homes are in West Carleton, 25 are in Cumberland and 10 are in Bay Ward.

The mayor began the briefing by thanking first responders and volunteers who have been working on the ground to help residents during what he called a difficult time.

"I've watched neighbours help neighbours fill sandbags and neighbours help neighbours leave their homes," Watson said.

"In Cumberland I heard about a team who worked tirelessly over a two-day period to save six properties from the water," Watson said, adding that unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in the end.

In Constance Bay, volunteers served 1,200 hot meals on Sunday.

"Everyone is stepping up under incredibly difficult circumstances," Watson said.

He expects the city will continue to need volunteers for the next three weeks. Residents can sign up online on the city website.

3 information sessions scheduled for Tuesday

The city has scheduled three information sessions for Tuesday so residents affected by the flooding can get information about how to apply for disaster relief funding from the province.

The maximum payment per application is $250,000, Watson said.

Residents are advised not to get rid of any ruined furniture or appliances until they've taken pictures of the damage. People are also asked to keep any receipts for expenses they've incurred during the flooding.

The meetings will run about one hour and take place at the following locations:

1 p.m. at the Nepean Sportsplex

3:30 p.m. in Cumberland at the R.J. Kennedy Arena

6:30 p.m. at the West Carleton Community Complex on Carp Road

Cumberland, Bay Ward & West Carleton affected

Ottawa is working with the province to help residents, said city manager Steve Kanellakos. The city still has 150 sandbags in stock and has been able to help Clarence-Rockland and Gatineau with their supply.

In Cumberland, the flooding is concentrated in what is commonly referred to as Boise Village. Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais said the beach at Petrie Island is completely submerged.

In Bay ward, the flooding is affecting Britannia, Bell Town and the Crystal Bay neighbourhoods, said Bay Coun. Mark Taylor.

In Constance Bay, the water appears to have stabilized, said West Carleton Coun. Eli El-Chantiry. Some homes are without power but running on generators and firefighters continue to go door-to-door to check on residents.

All three councillors thanked volunteers for lending support to people whose homes have been affected. But those who aren't volunteering were asked to stay away from flooded areas.

"It's not a zoo folks, you don't need to drive around and take pictures," El-Chantiry said.

Watson said he'll be in the hardest hit communities again this afternoon with his colleagues.

Those areas include Constance Bay, Cumberland and Britannia.

The communities of Dunrobin, Fitzroy Harbour and MacLaren's Landing are also affected.