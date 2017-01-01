Ottawa marks start of Canada's 150th birthday with New Year's Eve bash

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)

Mostly Cloudy

-4°C

Gatineau

Mostly Cloudy

-6°C

Petawawa

Cloudy

-6°C

Cornwall

-3°C

Kingston

Mainly Clear

1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss