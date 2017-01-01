Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mostly Cloudy
-4°C
Gatineau
Mostly Cloudy
-6°C
Petawawa
Cloudy
-6°C
Cornwall
-3°C
Kingston
Mainly Clear
1°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
- Ontario bans carding by police in specific situations across province
- Plaisance death leads to arrest, first-degree murder charge pending
- Cyclist killed in double-vehicle crash near Chelsea-Gatineau border
- Ottawa marks start of Canada's 150th birthday with New Year's Eve bash
- 2017 brings changes to bus fares, tax breaks and free Parks Canada passes
Top News Headlines
- Here's what's changing in Ottawa in the new year
- 7 times the capital earned its stodgy reputation in 2016
- Ottawa's New Year's baby is a girl!
- Meet Max, the dog who helps Ottawa paramedics deal with tough calls
- Centretown fire likely caused by cigarette: firefighters
- First overpaid, now underpaid, new mom fights pay problems from hospital
- City urging NYE partygoers to pick up overdose kits
- Ottawa's New Year's Eve weather forecast calls for 10-15 cm of snow
Ontario bans carding by police in specific situations across province
Plaisance death leads to arrest, first-degree murder charge pending
Cyclist killed in double-vehicle crash near Chelsea-Gatineau border
Photos
Ottawa marks start of Canada's 150th birthday with New Year's Eve bash
Here's what's changing in Ottawa in the new year
Ottawa's New Year's baby is a girl!
7 times the capital earned its stodgy reputation in 2016
OPP investigate fatal tractor accident near Tweed
Centretown fire likely caused by cigarette: firefighters
Ottawa's New Year's Eve weather forecast calls for 10-15 cm of snow
In Depth
'A hell of a year': reviewing an unusual time in Ottawa homicides
PHOENIX FALLING
First overpaid, now underpaid, new mom fights pay problems from hospital
HAPPY NEW YEAR
Federal government changes that hit your wallet Jan.1
-
CBC Ottawa's year-end news quiz for 2016
-
Road closures in downtown Ottawa