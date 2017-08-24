An Ottawa man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a staff member at a hospital in Smiths Falls, Ont., with a pair of scissors.

On Thursday morning, Smiths Falls police brought a 24-year-old man who was "in crisis" to the local site of the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, the force said in a media release.

Police said the man then grabbed the blunt-ended scissors and stabbed an employee in the head and forearms. She suffered "superficial wounds," police said.

The man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

He appeared in bail court Thursday afternoon and will undergo a five-day psychiatric assessment, police said.