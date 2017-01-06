An Ottawa man accused of posing as a talent agent to lure minors into the sex trade now faces 13 additional charges after police say another teen girl and three women came forward.

Cameron Lyons, 37, was charged in October with three counts of trafficking in persons under 18, three counts of child luring and two counts of procuring a person to provide sexual services under 18.

Police said the charges relate to three girls, two 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old.

Lyons had been working as a volunteer equipment manager with the University of Ottawa Gee Gees football team and an Ottawa area baseball umpire when he was charged.

At the time, police urged potential victims to come forward, saying they have received complaints dating back to 2010.

3 women, teen come forward

Now police say they have laid more charges in relation to another teen girl and three women.

Lyons now faces two counts each of sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference of a minor and invitation to sexual touching of a minor in relation to the teen girl.

He also faces an additional charge of procuring a person under to 18 to provide sexual services.

The complaints from the the three women led police to charge Lyons with three counts of criminal harassment, one count of sexual assault and two counts of extortion.

He remains in custody, police said.