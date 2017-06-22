An Ottawa man accused of attempting to make contact with a pre-teen girl by delivering "inappropriate" letter to her home is facing criminal charges of harassment, mischief and invitation to sexual touching.

Ottawa police said they began an investigation after receiving a tip on Monday that a man had been attempting to communicate with the girl by leaving letters at her home.

On Wednesday a 47-year-old Ottawa man was charged with three counts of harassment by repeated communication with a person, one count of mischief and one count of invitation to sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Ottawa Police Service sexual assault and child abuse unit said they are concerned there may be other victims.