An Ottawa man has been charged after an eventful police pursuit that involved a rollover and a foot chase.

According to the OPP, the 23-year-old refused to stop as he was driving north on Highway 62 near Bancroft, Ont., Sunday night.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from the Ottawa area, nearly collided with police vehicles during the ensuing pursuit, OPP said.

Officers tried to stop him — using a tire deflation device at one point — but the man continued driving "dangerously at a high rate of speed," police said.

The fleeing vehicle was then involved in a single-vehicle collision, rolling onto the property of the Dungannon Recreation Centre in Bancroft.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled, according to police. He was located by the OPP's canine unit and its emergency response team soon afterward.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, treated and taken into custody.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by a peace officer and failing to stop at a scene of an incident.