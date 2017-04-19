An Ottawa man has been charged with child pornography offences after police allege he shared files of children being sexually abused.

Ottawa police said they laid the charges after a tip from police in Barrie, Ont.

A member of that police force's internet child exploitation unit was on a peer-to-peer network where files are shared in May of last year when they noticed someone they believed was in the Barrie area sharing files of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

When police got a production order to get the IP address from the internet service provider, however, they discovered the IP address was in the Ottawa area.

Ottawa police took over the investigation and on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on Heatherington Road, where they seized and analyzed digital devices.

A 55-year-old Ottawa man was charged with one count of making child pornography available and three counts of possession of child pornography.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.