An Ottawa man faces multiple charges after he allegedly uploaded images of children being sexually abused to Skype.

Last July, police were forwarded reports from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that had been initially submitted by the popular online messaging service.

The reports indicated that the images came from a local IP address, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

The force's internet child exploitation unit was able to pinpoint the IP address to a residence in the city's Vanier/Overbrook area, police said.

Today, officers charged a 46-year-old man with one count of distributing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

The man is expected to appear in court Wednesday.