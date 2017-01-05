A 33-year-old Ottawa man faces several child pornography charges, including sharing images of kids being sexually abused.

Ottawa police received a tip from the national cyber tip line in July 2016 that an IP address in the city used Skype and Facebook to chat about sexually abusing children and share images of child sexual abuse.

Police said a man, who had been charged with child pornography offences in March 2010, was the offender.

Today, police seized several digital devices from a home in Ottawa's Orléans Village – Chateauneuf neighbourhood. A 33 year old man was charged with: one count of distributing child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.