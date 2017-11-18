A personal support worker has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference, police say.

The 55-year-old Ottawa man's arrest came following an investigation by the Ottawa Police Service's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

The man worked in the Ottawa area, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police are concerned there could be other victims, and ask that anyone with information either call the unit or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.