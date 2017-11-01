A 49-year-old Ottawa man charged with possession of child pornography in July now faces additional charges, including luring and making child pornography.

On July 6 police searched a west-end home in Ottawa and charged a man with two counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of making available child pornography.

At the time, computers and mobile phones were seized from the home.

​The Ottawa Police internet child exploitation unit examined those devices and on Wednesday laid the following additional charges: