A 49-year-old Ottawa man charged with possession of child pornography in July now faces additional charges, including luring and making child pornography.
On July 6 police searched a west-end home in Ottawa and charged a man with two counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of making available child pornography.
At the time, computers and mobile phones were seized from the home.
The Ottawa Police internet child exploitation unit examined those devices and on Wednesday laid the following additional charges:
- One count of Possession of written child pornography.
- Two counts of making child pornography.
- Two counts of making sexually explicit material available to someone under 18 years of age.
- Two counts of making child pornography available.
- One count of luring someone under the age of 16.
- One count of invitation to sexually touching.