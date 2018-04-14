Skip to Main Content
Ottawa man catches fire after smoking near oxygen

A 68-year-old man received critical injuries after he was caught on fire Friday night at a residence on Woodroffe Avenue.

Firefighters responded to two Ottawa fires Friday night

CBC News ·
Fire services responded to calls about a man being on fire on a lawn outside a residence at around 10 p.m. Friday night. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A 68-year-old man received critical injuries after his clothing caught fire Friday night at a residence on Woodroffe Avenue.

Fire services responded to calls about a man being on fire on a lawn outside a residence at around 10 p.m. 

The man was caught in flames while smoking near an oxygen supply. The fire began inside a home near Iris Street in the city's west end, Ottawa Fire Services said in a press release. 

The man received second-degree burns from the fire and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

It was the second fire Ottawa Fire Services responded to Friday night.

Police officers and a fire services investigator also attended the scene.

First fire of the night 

An off-duty police officer called fire services after he saw flames and smoke coming out of a residence on 7179 Dalmeny Road at around 7 p.m. in a seperate incident Friday night. 

The house wasn't occupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries but the building was destroyed in the blaze. 

An investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause.

