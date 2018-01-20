An Orléans man faces 13 criminal charges — including possessing and distributing child pornography — after Toronto-area police officers posing as a mother and child arrested him at a local hotel.

Peel Regional Police had identified the man as part of an undercover operation in mid-December, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service.

Officers then pretended to be a mother and child and arranged to meet the man for sex at an Orléans-area hotel Friday, where he was arrested, police said.

A search warrant was later executed at his home. Ottawa police said an initial review of the man's digital devices revealed a collection of child pornography.

The man also shared child pornography with the officers during the undercover investigation, police said.

The man is currently charged with:

One count of possession of child pornography.

One count of distributing child pornography.

Two counts of arranging a sexual offence against a child under 18.

Three counts of arranging a sexual offence against a child under 16.

Three counts of luring a child under 16.

Two counts of luring a child under 18.

One count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Ottawa police said the man also has a history of replying to classified ads seeking tutors for children.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday, and could face more charges.

Anyone with more information should contact the Ottawa Police Service's internet child exploitation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5660, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.