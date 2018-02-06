It's no longer a question of whether the train is coming, but how long it will take to get here.

Today's the day the City of Ottawa will finally learn the new delivery date for its $2-billion light rail system, and it's looking like the handover will overshoot the original deadline of May 24 by several months.

Transit boss John Manconi and other senior city staff are set to give an oral update on the massive infrastructure project to the finance and economic development committee this morning at City Hall.

Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium building the Confederation Line, was supposed to let the city know on Nov. 24 whether it would make its May deadline, a date specified in the project contract. City councillors only found out on Dec. 15 that RTG deemed the May deadline "risky."

At the time, the city gave RTG until Jan. 24, 2018, to come up with a definitive delivery date, but when Jan. 24 came and went, RTG again asked for more time.

Startup date still unclear

On Tuesday morning councillors — and the public — should finally hear the exact date the city will receive the keys to the LRT system, and get an approximate idea of when it should be ready to ride.

Manconi has said his department will need several weeks between handover and startup.

It's still not certain that LRT will be running before the end of 2018, although Mayor Jim Watson did say in his state of the city address last week that light rail will "come into service later this year."

The delay also means above-ground construction, and all the traffic inconveniences that come with it, will be extended by several more months.

Under the original agreement between RTG and the city, surface construction in the downtown area was supposed to wrap up by June 1, 2017. Missing that deadline did not come with a financial penalty, according to the LRT contract.

For live reporting on today's LRT report, follow CBC city affairs analyst Joanne Chianello on Twitter @jchianello.