The first of several consultations at city-run long-term care homes begins today after Ontario's Health Ministry ordered the city to come up with plans to improve their operation.

The blanket order — issued in July following several investigations into neglect and abuse since 2015 at three of the four homes — requires the city to come up with a plan to improve the safety and care of patients in its long-term care facilities.

The measure was necessary given "the scope and severity of the non-compliances identified in inspections," according to the order.

The city runs the Peter D. Clark Centre, Centre d'Accueil Champlain, the Garry J. Armstrong Home and Carleton Lodge.

Wednesday's consultation is happening at 2 p.m. at the Carleton Lodge, the only one of the four facilities that has not been hit with non-compliance orders in the past three years.

'Private and confidential setting'

The consultations will include "key stakeholders" from each of the city's four long-term care homes, according to Janice Burelle, the city's general manager of community and social services. Invitations have been sent out.

"The purpose of the consultations is to inform families, friends and volunteers about the work that is underway in response to recent events and to receive their suggestions for continuous improvement related to care, safety and services. The sessions are intended for people who play a role in, and who are directly impacted by the care and well-being of the residents," Burelle said.

"Participants will have an equal opportunity to provide their feedback and share their comments about their loved one's care in a private and confidential setting."

Further consultations for residents and staff will also take place in October, Burelle said.