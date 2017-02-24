Ottawa Public Health has published a list of pharmacies across the city that carry naxolone, a potentially lifesaving opioid antidote.

Ottawa Public Health said people interested in picking up a naloxone kit should first call their local pharmacy to confirm availability.

The list comes after the organization faced criticism it wasn't sharing that kind of information well enough.

Naloxone works by temporarily reversing the effects of opioids, including heroin, morphine, fentanyl and codeine. While the drug usually starts working within minutes, several doses may be needed.

The City of Ottawa is urging people not use drugs alone and to call 911 immediately if someone is showing signs of an overdose.

Naloxone kits are now also available at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

- M-F, 8 am-6 pm, KidCare Pharmacy (main door)

In response to a recent surge of drug overdoses among youth, a group of Ottawa city councillors will be holding a public information session on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Kanata Recreational Centre.