Fancy a ride on the Majestic Moose? How about heading into work on the Rocket Richard?

Those are just two of the 40 names revealed today for the rail cars that will soon travel along Ottawa's two light rail lines.

The City of Ottawa announced the names — which were submitted by children under 16 during a contest last November — at a ceremony Saturday morning at Ben Franklin Place.

The city said it received nearly 2,000 entries, which were then narrowed down to the winners.

The winning entries drew on a mix of both local and Canadian history, and also included some Indigenous names.

The names of the six Trillium Line cars are:

Nanuq-Polar Bear

Northern Lights

Rocket Richard

Dreamcatcher

Emily Murphy

Portage

Congratulations to all contest winners of the Name The Train Contest. Thank you to everyone who took part in the competition. pic.twitter.com/J954L6K7A7 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) 24 February 2018

The names of the 34 Confederation line cars are:

Canada Goose

Farley Mowat

Gord Downie

Inuksuk

John McCrae

Logdriver-Draveur

Lord Stanley

Louis Riel

Majestic Moose

Odawa

Poppy

Snowbird

Bluenose

Boreal

Emily Carr

Jacques Cartier

Juno

Nathan Cirillo

Normandy

Samuel de Champlain

Thomas D'Arcy McGee

Totem

Tundra

Wagosh-Fox

Acadia

Agnes Macphail

Amik-Beaver

Bertha Wilson

Billy Bishop

Eh-Train

Henrietta Edwards

Maple Taffy

The Mountie

George Brown

Mayor Jim Watson, councillors Stephen Blais and Keith Egli, and general manager of transportation John Manconi presented the 40 winners with two free tickets for the inaugural ride of the Confederation Line.

The 12.5-kilometre line, which runs from Tunney's Pasture in the west to Blair Station in the east, is running six months behind schedule but is expected to open in November 2018.