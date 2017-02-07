Ottawa lawyers are heeding a call for volunteers to help travellers who may be stranded at Canadian airports as a result of the U.S. travel ban.

A team of about 10 lawyers has been rotating through volunteer shifts at the Ottawa airport since Saturday, in case people coming through are denied entry into the U.S. as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order targeting people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Although a judge temporarily suspended parts of that executive order on Friday, allowing for people from the affected countries to enter the U.S., Ottawa lawyer Alison Reed and other volunteers remain on standby.

"[We're] looking to make sure that we're standing with these folks who may find themselves the victims of discrimination, and providing them with the sorts of information they can advocate with on their own behalf," said Reed in an interview at the airport's departures level on Monday.

Lawyers are also hoping to gather as much information as possible from affected travellers so they will have an "adequate evidentiary record to share with our colleagues, if need be," Reed said.

Lawyers in place at airports across Canada

The Canadian Cross-Border Legal Coalition put out the call for volunteers at Canadian airports in response to the executive order, and lawyers have been in place in major hubs such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Although lawyers have yet to identify any travellers banned from entering the U.S. at the Ottawa airport, Reed said they're trying to stay as visible as possible in case any present themselves.

Volunteer lawyers have been standing by at the Ottawa airport since Saturday in case travellers are turned away from boarding planes to the U.S. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC News)

"That's a bit of a tricky thing to do. There's only a couple of us here," said Reed. "There's some constraints in terms of what the airports are looking for from us, in terms of not interfering with their operations. But the flipside of that is we've been able to speak with the ticketing agents. We've also been able to touch base with some of the customs officers, and letting them know that we're here — the purpose for which we're here."

If people are turned away, the hope is airline and customs staff will direct them to Reed and other volunteers on the departures level.

As legal issues around the executive order continue to develop, the coalition said lawyers will remain at Canadian airports indefinitely to help.

"This is an opportunity for the legal profession to become involved," said Reed. "And I felt it was my obligation to do what I could and set that example for my children."