The Law Society of Ontario has suspended the licence of Christian Deslauriers, the lawyer representing one of the accused in the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees sexual assault trial in Thunder Bay, Ont.

In a decision released on Feb. 23, the society agreed with two allegations against Deslauriers and suspended him for three months.

According to the law society's release on the hearing, between June 2010 and September 2011 Deslauriers failed to assume complete responsibility for his legal aid work and abdicated it to a student-at-law.

Beginning in Sept. 2011, the society said he also failed to ensure a student who had been working with was properly licensed.

In addition to the suspension, Deslauriers has to pay costs of $12,500 to the law society within 18 months of the end of his suspension.

Deslauriers also represented Sen. Patrick Brazeau, who was cleared of charges of fraud and breach of trust, and is currently representing Guillaume Donovan, one of two former hockey players facing one charge of sexual assault related to an incident that followed a Gee-Gees away game in Thunder Bay in 2014.

CBC reached out to to Deslauriers, but calls were not returned.

The judge in the Thunder Bay trial is expected to deliver a decision on June 25.