Ottawa and Kingston will be among the first Ontario municipalities to get government-run cannabis stores in July 2018, the province says.

The cities are two of the 14 communities chosen for the first wave of stand-alone, LCBO-run stores, and the only ones in eastern Ontario so far.

The LCBO and the Ministry of Finance announced the list Friday morning.

The locations of the stores have not yet been determined. The provincial government said Friday that once they have been, public notices will be posted online and at the physical sites.

Additional municipalities will be identified before the stores open next summer, the government said.

Here's the full list of municipalities identified Friday: