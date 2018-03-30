Ottawa's Jewish community prepares for Passover

As the long weekend nears, Ottawa's Jewish community is getting ready for one of its most important holidays of the year.

As Rabbi Mendel Blum of the Ottawa Torah Centre in Barrhaven explained on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning​, Passover, which begins Friday, is the celebration of the Jewish people escaping tyranny in Egypt.

"This is a very exciting time of year. Passover is the single holiday that is the most celebrated in the Jewish community," he said. "And when I say the most celebrated, it means that even if somebody is not observant on the day-to-day, Passover would be a time when they would get together with family and have a Seder, have a meal."

'This is a very exciting time of year,' Rabbi Mendel Blum said. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Blum explained why matzah, a special flatbread that's part of the ritual seder feast marking the start of the holiday, is significant to Passover celebrations.

"The story goes that finally when the pharaoh let the Jewish people to go, they were preparing snacks for the day, they were making the dough. The dough didn't have time to rise, and they took it in a knapsack in the desert and it baked and stayed flat," he said.

"The important message is not just recounting a story of the past. I think as people, we could all use a dose of liberation."

Matzah, the traditional Jewish flatbread served during Passover. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Elsewhere in Ottawa, students prepared for the big weekend.

Fourth-graders at the Ottawa Jewish Community School participated in a model Seder earlier this week.

Students at the Ottawa Jewish Community School prepare for Passover. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The students practised some of the skills and rituals involved in celebrating Passover, including enjoying the traditional food that makes up the feast.