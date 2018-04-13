Skip to Main Content
Inmate critically hurt in beating at Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition with a head injury after an incident at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Paramedics were called to the Innes Road jail just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday after an inmate was beaten.

Ottawa police are investigating the beating of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition with a head injury just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Marc-Antoine Deschamps of the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Three other men, all inmates, are being investigated for aggravated assault, said Ottawa Police Service Const. Chuck Benoit.

Police have not released the name of the victim, only saying he is 36 years old, or the accused.

No charges have been laid. The major crime unit is investigating.

