An Ottawa company has invented a new DNA testing device that could save lives from a deadly strain of pneumonia.

The Spartan Cube tests water for legionella, a bacteria that's been found in government buildings in Gatineau, hotels in the U.S, and even at Disneyland.

Current testing methods can take two weeks or more to identify the bacteria, which causes legionnaire's disease.

But according to Spartan Bioscience, the cube only takes just 45 minutes.

"If you have to wait two weeks to get your results back, that's two weeks people could be breathing this in and be getting sick," said Paul Lem, the company's CEO, on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

It’s a portable DNA testing machine that’s being used to quickly detect Legionella bacteria, which causes deadly Legionnaires’ disease. @OttawaMorning @spartanbio #ottcity pic.twitter.com/7jmKYFXe3u — @HallieCBC

Legionella tests increasingly common

It's become common practice for many buildings to perform monthly inspections for the bacteria. New York City made weekly testings of cooling systems mandatory last year, after a serious outbreak in a south Bronx hotel that infected 127 people.

The Spartan Cube was created here in Ottawa, and developed to test for the bacteria after a property manager told the company about growing concerns.

"I'm an infectious disease doctor, and I've only thought of legionella from the patient's side. I've never thought of the source," said Lem.

"And it turns out, it's in these buildings — and it's in buildings all around the world."

The legionella bacteria often grows in stagnant water. (CBC)

The device is roughly the size of a coffee cup, and can be operated by anyone.

All that's needed is a sample from the building's water cooling tower. That water sample is put into a cartridge, and 45 minutes later the results come back.

The current process involves sending water samples off to laboratories to be cultured, which takes time, Lem said — time that buildings facing a possible legionnaire's disease outbreak don't have.

The cube also tests for other strains of bacteria and viruses beyond legionella, Lem added.