Kitchissippi residents say they're at their wits' end over infill development in their neighbourhoods, and they have no shortage of stories to fuel their frustration.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, who represents the west Ottawa ward, published a letter outlining some of the grievances with which residents have called his office — everything from belligerent workers to improperly handled chemicals.

He's asking for more, inviting residents to send him their horror stories.

"Infill is a reality in the ward," Leiper wrote. "It's not too late to hit reset on the relationship between builders and neighbours."

Enough is enough on infill construction woes: https://t.co/bWX0KqRgUn. It’s time for industry to be a partner in respect. — @JLeiper

But some residents would rather hit reset on the zoning rules that govern the industry.

Zoning rules need to be changed. Can't put a semi where there was a single. Can't go beyond the original footprint. Higher prohibitive fines — @marcallain

Others shared their stories of infill and construction projects gone wrong.

We've had our driveway blocked consistently over the past year by contractors next door - it's frustrating and calling 311 is useless :( — @milkfacedotcom

House 2 doors away torn down without water spray. Found fine dust all over my basement. Asbestos? Who knows. — @marevanessa

They (Tweedale) trespassed, never removed filter fabric from catch basin, didn't restore frontage and did crappy repave on street. — @semaj_d

Coun. Jeff Leiper posted this image of a Kitchissippi Ward resident's exchange with a construction company. He's asked people to share their construction horror stories. (Jeff Leiper)

Blocking driveways and parking under "No Parking" signs. No regard for properties. No curbs on Highland - trucks parked on front lawns. — @sashillington

Just this week - asbestos being removed from outside of house to be torn down. Next door neighbours with open windows not warned. — @sashillington