Members of Ottawa's Indian community are desperately trying to reach relatives back home in India, as deadly floods and landslides continue to devastate parts of the country.

"Every morning, when you wake up and you read the news, you try to find out, 'Are my guys safe?'" Kamesh Mishra told CBC News. Originally from the northern Indian state of Bihar, Mishra has been in Canada since 2011. The accountant said he knows at least 75 people back home who have been affected by the floods.

"You have to guess sometimes," he said. "If you have not heard any bad news, that means they're okay. But it's again, it's a guess."

More than 1,000 people have died in floods and landslides across India, Bangladesh and Nepal this summer, as unusually strong monsoon rains sweep across the region.

According to the United Nations, at least 41-million people have been directly affected, with tens of thousands of homes, schools and hospitals destroyed.

"It's very painful," Mishra said, thinking about the images he has seen of the devastation.

Kamesh Mishra, an Ottawa accountant originally from the northeastern Indian state of Bihar, says he worries about the fate of family and friends caught in the deadly floods back home. (Roger Dubois/CBC)

Mishra said he knows of families and entire villages that are surrounded by floodwaters. After moving to more elevated areas, some people are now forced to sleep in tents on roofs, surviving on food air dropped by government and relief agencies.

"They're physically okay," Mishra said of his friends and acquaintances caught in the floods. "But mentally, they're also very disoriented right now. They do not know what to do."

With whole districts under water, without electricity or cellular service, Mishra said some areas may be cut off for weeks, or even months.

Local Indian community looks to raise $5,000

Umesh Kumar is the president of Ottawa's India-Canada Association. Concerned about the fate of relatives back home, the organization's members are contacting flood victims in Bihar to see how they can help.

"Families are suffering in a very tough situation," Kumar said. "They lost everything," he said. "They lost clothing, food. Everything is gone."

Kumar is especially worried about what the floods might mean for poorer families in Bihar, who he said depend entirely on farming to survive.

"When they lose their crop, they cannot do anything," Kumar said. "I'm sure those are the people who have had to bear the brunt of this situation."

The association hopes to raise $5,000 to assist relief efforts in Bihar. Kumar said the funds will be used to provide food, clothing, medicine and blankets to flood victims.

The association hasn't yet decided how the funds will be distributed, but Kumar said he is currently in talks with the Red Cross and local NGOs in Bihar.

Frustrated by lack of preparedness

While Mishra is thankful that his family members are safe, he said he's also frustrated the Indian government hasn't done more to save lives.

"Unfortunately, we're in a situation where we're not able to take care of the natural calamities and the day-to-day suffering," he said. "It's very disturbing."

Flood-affected people sleep by a highway toll plaza in the northern Indian state of Bihar, one of the regions hardest hit by the monsoon rains battering South Asia. (The Associated Press)

Given that monsoon rains batter India each year, Mishra said the government should invest in better early warning systems, like those that led to massive evacuations ahead of catastrophic floods last week in Texas.

"I'm sure that people in Houston — they have the same suffering," Mishra said. "It's just that they're better prepared. They can leave their house and go to a safer place."

Mishra worries that instead of learning lessons from this year's floods, people in India will find themselves in a similar situation when the next monsoon sweeps through the region.

"We are running out of time. We have to be prepared, because it cannot happen every year," he said. "We must put a stop to this."