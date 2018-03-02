Winter sports enthusiasts, beware: thinning ice is quickly becoming a danger as temperatures warm up across eastern Ontario.

Daytime temperatures in Ottawa have been reaching highs well above zero over the last week, hitting 9.9 C on Wednesday.

The early spring thaw comes just as snowmobilers and ice fishermen are hoping to eke out a few final weeks of winter fun. On Friday morning, two ice fishing tents could still be seen out on the Ottawa River near Petrie Island.

"If you're travelling out onto the ice, just take precaution that some ice may look solid although it could be extremely fragile," cautioned Ottawa police Const. Paul Baechler.

If you're unfamiliar with the area, check with the locals, Baechler said. Also, travel with friends and pack the right equipment, including ice picks, a whistle, rope, extra blankets or warm clothes, and an "ice spud" — a long pole with a chisel at one end to check ice thickness.

If you're out snowmobiling this time of the year, be prepared with proper gear, experts warn. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

Emergency crews in Ottawa have responded to 19 calls of people thought to be danger around water bodies since Dec. 1. They included two this week, although one turned out to be an abandoned Christmas tree on the Ottawa River.

Three of the calls required a rescue: A family went through the ice on their ATV on Jan. 4, and a pet had to be rescued on Jan. 19. Another ATV went through the ice on Feb. 22.

If you fall in, don't panic

On Friday, the Ottawa Drowning Prevention Coalition simulated an ice rescue on the Ottawa River.

As the hashtag #NoIceIsSafeIce will soon start trending again, here's a refresher on a crucial concept: the 1-10-1 principle.

Know it and, in case of an emergency, call for professional help (9-1-1) @OttFire @OttawaParamedic @ottawapolice @OPP_ER https://t.co/iarqB1CkQw pic.twitter.com/UQXAFqORJJ — @nodrowningott

Even if you take precautions and have the proper gear, the worst can still happen. If you fall through the ice, the most important message is, don't panic.

"You have more time than you might think. So, the very first thing is that you should compose yourself and realize it's going to be very shocking the first few minutes," said Lt. Kevin Poll of the Ottawa Fire Services ice rescue team.

"You will be able to rescue yourself if you can compose yourself, get your breathing under control and get to the edge of the ice and try to pull yourself up."

An ice rescue team uses ropes and ice spuds as part of a simulation. (Christian Milette/CBC)

Once you're out of the water, roll onto the ice, spread your weight as much as possible and get away from the open water, he said.

If you see someone in distress, try to make verbal contact with them from the shoreline and call 911, then stick around until rescue crews arrive.