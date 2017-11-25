When Sulin Quant Anastas picked up the phone at the front desk of the Lord Elgin Hotel on the morning of Aug. 14 to hear a concerned tour guide asking for help for a member of the tour group, the hotel employee sprang into action.

Anastas ran upstairs to the female tourist's room and immediately realized something was seriously wrong.

"She was just laying in bed and she was extremely pale," Anastas told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Wednesday.

The woman couldn't speak well, and was quite disoriented.

"She said she was in severe pain in her stomach … I saw in that moment that she had appendicitis," said Anastas. adding that, as the daughter of a doctor, she recognized the signs right away.

Anastas said she called the woman's husband and tour guide, then tried to get them to go to the hospital. The woman refused, so an ambulance was called.

"About five hours later the tour guide called me and said, 'Thanks for saving her life,' because she had a perforated appendix," Anastas said.

"She wouldn't have made it, for sure."

Adding to the fortuitous situation, the tourist only spoke Spanish — Anastas's mother tongue.

Sulin Quant Anastas won an Ottawa Tourism Star of the City award for helping save a tourist's life. (Provided)

Awarded the Star of the City

Anastas received the Ottawa Tourism's 2017 Star of the City award on Tuesday.

She was awarded gift cards, prizes, a trip south and tickets to some of Ottawa's final Canada 150 events.

"It feels fantastic," said Anastas, "but my concern was [making sure] that she could go back to her kids, to her grandkids."