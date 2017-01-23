Two Ottawa hospitals have achieved a perfect score on a pair of measures related to organ and tissue donation rates, according to a new provincial report.

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) both achieved 100 per cent in their notification and conversion rates last quarter, according to the report from the Trillium Gift of Life Network.

The two rates are used to evaluate a hospital's organ and tissue donation performance.

The notification rate measures the frequency at which hospitals inform the network when someone is critically ill and could be a potential donor.

"Without this critical first step, precious lifesaving opportunities are lost," the network said in a release Monday.

The conversion rate, meanwhile, is the percentage of potential organ donors who go on to become actual donors.

Dr. Bernie McDonald, the heart institute's medical director of the cardiac surgical intensive care unit, said his hospital's high performance rates are a result of shifting focus from simply performing heart transplants to promoting organ and tissue donations.

Dr. Bernie McDonald credits a change in hospital culture with improving the University of Ottawa Heart Institute's donation performance rates. (Courtesy the University of Ottawa Heart Institute )

"Organ donation was somewhat sporadic [in the past] and was approached in a more or less ad hoc manner. So this has been a bit of a cultural change for us," McDonald said.

"It wasn't until late 2014, early 2015 [that] the Heart Institute become a designated donation hospital. Up until then organ donation could occur, but we didn't have this 'act of notification' process," said McDonald.

CHEO has also undergone a change in hospital culture that's contributed to its success promoting organ and tissue donation, said Jason Hann, director of critical care and surgical services.

The Trillium Gift of Life Network released new provincial data on hospital donation performance on Monday. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"There's always been a level of organizational awareness. But over the last few years, we've certainly brought more understanding to the staff that are caring for patients and families that are potential donors," Hann said.



CHEO holds annual campaigns aimed at informing both patients and staff about organ and tissue donation, Hann said.

"We've celebrated when we've met milestones ... when we've received awards for notification and conversion rates. We [also] have an organ and tissue donation committee that has regular meetings."

As for McDonald, he also credited the Trillium Gift of Life Network with helping raise the profile of organ and tissue donation in the province.

"You now have a third of Ontarians registered as potential donors," he said, adding he believes that number makes the difficult donation discussion with families easier.

"Increasingly, it's families who are opening the door to that conversation."