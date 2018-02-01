Ottawa's new hospital could come with its own LRT station.

Mayor Jim Watson and local MPP Yasir Naqvi both said they would support the idea of adding a stop at the proposed Civic hospital campus on the north-south Trillium Line as part of the second phase of the city's light rail expansion project, set to begin in 2019.

The Ottawa Hospital unveiled draft architectural plans for the new campus near Dow's Lake Wednesday night.

'I don't think that from a cost perspective, in the grand scheme of things, we're looking at a lot of money.' - Yasir Naqvi, MPP

"In order to really encourage people, especially the staff who will work at this new site, to take public transit like the Trillium Line, it probably would be better to have a station right inside the building," Naqvi said.

He did not commit the province to pay for any additional costs, but said he believed it would be a manageable addition to the project.

"I don't think that from a cost perspective, in the grand scheme of things, we're looking at a lot of money."

Watson agreed that the idea makes sense even though the existing Carling O-Train station is nearby, and said he has already asked staff to cost out the idea.

"If we can have one that comes right onto the campus and connects to a building, so patients and particularly staff can use transit to get to that site, I am all for it," Watson said.