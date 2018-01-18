A man was shot and killed on McLeod Street in downtown Ottawa Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call about a shooting at an apartment building at 125 McLeod Street, between Cartier and Elgin streets, at around 6 a.m.

Ottawa paramedics said the man who had been shot was in cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital.

The victim's age has not been released.

Nobody is in custody, said Insp. Mike Maloney of the Ottawa police.