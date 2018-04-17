The City of Ottawa will be doing a census of homeless residents this week as part of a recently changed provincial law.

For 24 hours, starting at noon Thursday, the city and 75 of its partner agencies will be checking streets, shelters, hospitals and other areas to get a "snapshot of its homeless population," a news release issued Tuesday states.

People will be asked to fill out a survey about their history, health, race and reasons for homelessness, among other questions.

The practice is now mandatory for Ontario municipalities under the Housing Services Act, and will happen every two years, the city said.

City also looking for 'hidden homeless' residents

"[This] count will provide the city with a snapshot of its homeless population and help develop and implement services, programs and policies that reflect the needs of residents," the city said.

Data will also be shared with the federal government.

The city particularly wants to get a sense of its "hidden homeless" residents who don't have permanent homes but are staying off the street with friends, relatives or strangers.

Anyone who fits that description can call 311 or email pitcount@ottawa.ca to take part.