Do your old home movies — or more recent family videos — feature Parliament Hill, the RCMP Musical Ride, a picnic by the Ottawa River, skating on the canal or anything quintessentially Ottawa?

If the answer is yes, the Canadian Film Institute wants to see it for possible inclusion in Ottawa: Cinema Capital, a free event to help celebrate Ottawa 2017.

The institute will review each video and incorporate selections into a film to be shown in Ogilvy Square — a new plaza on Nicholas Street between Rideau and Besserer streets — on Aug. 26, said Kelly Neall, the institute's managing director.

Footage can date back to your first video camera from decades ago or a to a party you shot last week on your iPhone, but the footage must be digitized and stored on a USB or CD and dropped off — along with a submission form — at the institute's reception desk at Arts Court, located at 2 Daly Ave.

The deadline for submissions is July 31.

The institute is also offering applicants a chance to win two memberships, which include free admission to all its events, festivals and screenings for a full year.