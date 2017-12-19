An Ottawa woman whose testimony last week in a sexual assault and kidnapping trial prompted the Crown to withdraw charges against one of her alleged attackers has changed her testimony under cross-examination.

The 23-year-old woman has alleged three women — Eunice Ilunga, Sandrine Tomba-Kalema and Safi Mahinja — broke into her home on July 3, 2015, kidnapped her, beat her and sexually assaulted her, and then posted videos of the attack on social media.

The woman cannot be named because of a publication ban to protect her identity.

The Crown had previously suggested the alleged attackers were aided by a fourth woman, Nina Raul, until last week, when the woman surprised the court during her testimony, saying Raul had tried to intervene when the assault was happening and had helped her escape her attackers.

The Crown then requested the charges against Raul be stayed.

Charges against Nina Raul were stayed during the trial after the victim testified Raul had come to her aid after three other women kidnapped her.

'I don't recall anymore'

However, during cross-examination on Tuesday with Mahinja's lawyer, Francois Dulude, the woman's testimony concerning Raul's involvement appeared to change again.

When Dulude asked the woman if Raul hit her and spat on her, the woman, speaking in French, told the court that it could be the case, and that she may have forgotten.

"I don't recall anymore," she said.

One of the videos played in court before the judge, the accused and witnesses is one in which the woman's attackers apply a hair removal cream to her pubic hair.

Last week, the woman, in recounting the incident, said Mahinja and Tomba-Kalema watched as Ilunga applied the cream, but Raul and another woman present were off to the side, the victim testified.

Raul then stepped in to try to wipe off the cream against Ilunga's wishes, the woman testified.

The video was played again in court on Tuesday, and Dulude put to the woman that it was Raul's hand that can be seen both applying and removing the cream.

Raul scheduled to testify

"Yes, that's what I see," the woman replied, adding "I'm surprised. Up until now I didn't notice Nina's hand applying the cream."

Dulude suggested to the woman that she had lied to the court to protect Nina Raul.

"No I don't agree with that. I now see it was her hand," she said.

Dulude put to her that her recollection of the events was wrong. But the woman insisted that Raul had removed the cream, and insisted Mahinja was present as it happened.

Raul is scheduled to testify for the Crown later this week.