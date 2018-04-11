Holocaust monument design changed again and again to cut costs

The removal of a snow-melting system that almost forced a winter-long closure of the National Holocaust Monument was just one in a long string of cuts that scaled back the memorial from its original design.

Those changes included thinner walls, cheaper plants, reduced steel elements, a narrower path and the elimination of bicycle racks and garbage cans.

Those are some of the many changes made to the monument because the original design proved too costly to build, documents obtained by CBC News show.

In 2011, a private member's bill passed calling on the federal government to build a memorial to those who died in the holocaust. Two years later a site was chosen near the Canadian War Museum, and in 2014 architect Daniel Libeskind and his partners at Studio Libeskind won a design competition.

​The government allocated $4 million for the monument and another $4.5 million was raised by donors through a fundraising council.

First tender more expensive than planned

The winning bid from the government's first tender came in much higher than initially planned, leading to a lengthy trimming process to get the project built with the funds available.

"Design modifications were required to keep the project on budget, since the lowest bid from the first construction tender that closed earlier in 2015 was 60 per cent over budget," reads a 2016 briefing note to the National Capital Commission's (NCC) board of directors.

The outside of the National Holocaust Monument. The original design included more metal to balance out the concrete. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC )

The monument's massive concrete walls were thinned slightly and proposed at-grade lighting was removed.

Large photos on the walls were installed using a cheaper technique than first proposed and a roof over some sections was removed. They also removed metal components and used more concrete instead, which concerned one of the NCC's designers.

"The large steel components may also provide a balance to the site, which may now seem more overpowered by the concrete," the designer wrote in an email.

Security cameras added

The government also shrunk the pathway north of the memorial and removed garbage cans and bicycle racks. Landscaping around the whole site was scaled back with smaller and less expensive plants.

Even the monument's eternal flame faced the axe at one point, but the development council raised additional funds to keep it.

But reviewing the design also led to a major addition to the project.

Security cameras weren't contemplated initially, but the government kicked in an additional $400,000 for them after taking the rare step of getting an RCMP threat assessment, which revealed the monument could be a target for vandals.

Snow problems

The snow-melting system was among the last of the cuts before construction got started.

It was initially cut during planning for the monument, leading to a decision to close the monument for six months each year. But after that decision was made public the government included the melting system in its first tender to allow the monument to stay open in winter. (The monument's design makes traditional snow removal difficult because plows and other vehicles can't get inside.)

The government closed two of three entrances to the monument over the winter months due to snow. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

The melting system was first scaled back and then removed entirely, as the NCC struggled to find a contractor to build the design with the money available, documents show.

There were a range of estimates in the documents about the cost of running the snow-melting system, from a low of $10,000 to more than $100,000, depending on how much of the monument was covered. Installing the system was estimated at $460,000 right before the decision to remove it was made.

Melting preferred

Multiple memos and emails indicated that a snow-melting system was preferred because the monument's design prohibits plow access and clearing would have to be done manually. There was also concern the clearing and salt used would cause damage.

The government also doesn't clear most monuments in Ottawa, with the National War Memorial and the Peacekeeping Monument being the only other exceptions. A briefing note on the issue last fall to Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly expressed some concern about setting a precedent.

It cost the commission about $50,000 to clear snow from most of the Holocaust monument's ground level this year and the NCC said they will conduct a review and decide what to do next.

The pathway behind the monument was narrowed, and garbage bins and bicycle racks were removed from the design. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

"In the coming weeks, the NCC will evaluate the impact of this year's snow removal operations on the structure and integrity of the monument throughout the season to see if any modifications must be made in future snow removal operations," NCC spokesperson Cédric Pelletier wrote in an email.

Small cracks were visible in the monument when CBC visited last week, and Pelletier wrote that they're looking into it.

"The NCC is evaluating the condition of the concrete slab and will follow up appropriately," he wrote.

Fundraisers surprised by winter closure

The initial news that the monument would have to close for six months each year appears to have caught the fundraising group that raised more than half of the monument's budget off guard.

Margi Oskner, executive director of the National Holocaust Monument Development Council, said they were new to this kind of thing and when they made the decision with government officials to remove it, they didn't understand that would mean a six-month closure.

"We were all basically fundraisers first and managers second and professionals in other walks of life," she said. "I don't think it ever occurred to us that because we weren't having a snow-removal system that there would be no snow removal."

The stairs leading up to the upper section of the monument were closed this winter because they weren't regularly cleared of snow. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

'Design was refined,' government says

Heritage Canada spokesperson Natalie Huneault said in an email all the design revisions were needed to ensure the project opened on time and on budget, which the government did not consider increasing.

"The design was refined in order for the construction to be completed within budget ($8.9 million) and on time. The Government of Canada did not consider increasing its contribution to the monument to allow certain elements to be added back in,"she wrote in an email to CBC.

Huneault insisted the council was always well informed.

"The National Holocaust Monument Development Council was kept apprised of all the steps in the development of the project," she wrote in an email to CBC.

One of many design changes to the monument was using a less expensive technique to install photos on its concrete walls. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC )

'Exceedingly proud of the end result'

Carla Swickerath, the partner in charge of the project with Studio Libeskind, said they're often asked to make revisions due to costs, and that this project was no different.

Ultimately, none of the changes hurt the project, she added.

"There are always changes made during the design process. In this project, we firmly believe that the design became stronger as it evolved."

Oskner agreed and said many of the changes made for cost reasons actually made the design better.

"We were exceedingly proud of the end result," she said. "It's magnificent and I really think it's something all Canadians can be proud of."