Ottawa hockey community reeling after Saskatchewan bus crash

Ottawa's hockey community is expressing shock and sorrow after a fatal collision in Saskatchewan between a transport truck and the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

As of Sunday afternoon, 15 people on the bus had been confirmed dead, with 14 others being treated in hospital.

"I could not believe it. I was shocked," said André Tourigny, head coach and vice-president of hockey operations for the Ottawa 67s.

Tourigny has two 18-year-old sons who play junior hockey, and also travels frequently on buses with his team.

He said the hockey community has been hit hard and feels the loss intensely. The 67s will likely do something to honour the memory of the people killed in the crash, he said.

"Seeing that kind of tragedy, thinking of the families, [the parents] of those people, husbands and kids of coaches and the bus driver — it's so unbelievable and it's so tragic," Tourigny said.

Vigil held for team

A vigil was held in Humboldt Sunday night for the team. Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe were in attendance.

Messages of condolences and support for the families of the victims have been pouring in from across Canada and the world.

Bruce Calder has been coaching the Kanata Blazers for the last three years and says he can only imagine what the families of the players are going through. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

"As a parent with a hockey child, I could not imagine what those parents are feeling," said Bruce Calder, who coaches the Kanata Blazers and has a 12-year-old who plays hockey.

Calder said the crash hits home — not just because of the tight-knit hockey community, but because many people involved in the sport regularly drive through bad weather to get to games and tournaments.

All the players on his team knew about the crash and were affected by it, he added.

"[It's] just horrific," Calder said.

For an incident like that to happen, [it's] just absolutely heartbreaking and tragic - Peter Roumeliotis

The bus crash also killed the play-by-play announcer for the Humboldt Broncos — making the crash even more personal for Peter Roumeliotis, the former announcer for the Navan Grads.

The Grads are part of the Central Canada Hockey League, and play at the same level as the Broncos.

"There's such a community feeling with these teams. In Navan, everyone knew each other," Roumeliotis said.

Many of the people who help teams at this level are volunteers, he added.

"They're doing this for the love of the game. They love it. They want to be there. So, for an incident like that to happen, [it's] just absolutely heartbreaking and tragic."

Erik Marsh has been playing hockey since he was a child and has often travelled on buses with his teammates. He says he can't imagine what the Humboldt community must be going through. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

'You see your own kids'

Erik Marsh has played hockey since he was a kid, and recalled bonding with his teammates on long bus rides.

The 32-year-old said he couldn't imagine how people in Humboldt were faring, given how significant hockey is to the community.

"[It's] something the community sort of rallies around," he said. "All of a sudden, you're missing half of that."

Marilyn Wozniak (left) and Lynne Bell (right) spent the weekend watching their adult sons play hockey. 'You realize that it could have been anyone’s child,' Wozniak said. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Hockey parent Anita Ucke said she was heartbroken by the tragedy.

"When you see the photos of those young men flashing on the screen, you see your own kids," said Ucke, whose sons, 10 and 12, play for the West Carleton Warriors.

Other parents echoed her sentiments.

"It's just heartbreaking, because it could have been any one of us," said Lynne Bell, whose adult son has played hockey his whole life and was taking part in a tournament at the Bell Sensplex on the weekend.

"Those kids just woke up that morning just wanting to do what our young men are doing today."