Ottawa is on track for its snowiest winter in nearly a decade, and the evidence continues to mount on city streets.

Snowbanks as tall as people, vehicles and even street signs have piled up in downtown Ottawa.

Navigating sidewalks on foot — not to mention the streets on wheels — is tricky, with the towering, frozen hazards looming large.

We trudged through Centretown to look for some of the city's highest snowbanks.

And some of you have even sent in pictures from your own neighbourhoods.

Tall snowbanks have made sidewalks slippery, treacherous valleys in Centretown. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Centretown residents are doing what they can to chip away at the growing piles of snow. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

The big dig is underway on Somerset Street. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

This behemoth on Gilmour Street is taller than a pickup truck. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Emilien Leon, visiting from France, poses beside a snowbank much taller than him at the corner of Albert and Kent. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Snowbanks nearly twice the height of some cars pose a new driving hazard in Centretown. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Submitted by you:

The mountaineering Wordleys placed a Union Jack summit flag atop this snowy peak on Western Avenue. (John and Roz Wordley)