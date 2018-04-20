Ottawa Fire Services puts ban in place due to grass-fire risk

Ottawa Fire Services issued a city-wide fire ban Friday, hoping to prevent any grass or brush fires before they start.

The ban applies to all open-air fires, including brush pile burns, agricultural burns and campfires. It includes properties with an open air burning permit. After weeks of cold, wet weather, temperatures are set to rise considerably over the next few days.

In a release, the fire service said the ban will stay until dry grass is replaced with new growth.

"This ban will remain in place until conditions improve and the green grass starts to show through tall dead grass," the release said.

The service said they would have zero tolerance during the ban for anyone who ignores it.

Smokers are also being asked not to throw cigarettes out of car windows, as lit cigarettes can be a significant source of grass fires.