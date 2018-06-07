Summer-long night market kicks off Friday

Ottawa loves its farmers markets, especially under a sunny sky.

What the city has lacked is a similar meeting place for night owls. Until now.

"We wanted to create a space that didn't already exist," said Naomi Praamsma, executive director of Bethany Hope Centre on Fox Crescent. "An opportunity to create an evening community, a place to come in and meet with your neighbours, your friends."

The market starts Friday and will feature farmers, food vendors, gardeners, artisans and more.

The market, near Carling Avenue in the city's Whitehaven neighbourhood, is also an homage to the farmland that used to exist near Fox Crescent before urban development took over in the 1940s.

Bethany Hope Centre will operate the Night Market on Fox this summer until Aug. 31. There are even remnants of an old windmill from the farm, Praamsma said.

'Generosity model'

Praamsma, along with the coordinators of two programs run out of the Bethany Hope Centre, the Nourish Family Food Centre and the Hope Ventures Program, came up with the idea while they were trying to create a social enterprise that would help connect them to the community — and generate a bit of income at the same time.

Profits from the market will help fund micro-grants for local entrepreneurs starting new businesses. By summer's end they hope to have raised about $10,000, Praamsma said.

The Night Market on Fox won't be charging vendors fees its first year, and will instead rely on a "generosity model" for payments by passing a hat, she said.

"If [vendors] had a great night they might feel generous and put more money in the hat, or if it was a bad night or it was raining, that's OK, too."

Variety of vendors

The last night of the market's summer run, Aug. 31, will feature a larger fundraising push, including a silent auction.

According to Praamsma, buskers and musicians will also provide live entertainment to accompany the 35 or so vendors who have signed up for partial, occasional or full spots.

Vendors include Seed to Sausage, Adam Bakes, Yasmin Syrian catering, Ange Lissa, HH Design Shop, Ottawa Organics, Haico's Hot Sauce, Bee Art Honey, Julian's Feel Good Food, The Wax Studio, Henna Time, City Love Flowers, Pipsqueak, Hampshire Hill, Homespun Ice Cream, Medicinal Earth, Batter Up Bakery, JJ Frames, Wizard Greens, Johanna's Herbal Designs, Manifesto Crafts, Daydreams by Dani, Pies and Prejudice, Jargon Preserves and Haven Harvest.



The market takes place Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. throughout the summer.